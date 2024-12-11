Seoul's Ex-Defense Chief Attempts Suicide After Arrest

South Korea's previous defense minister was stopped from attempting suicide while in detention over last week's martial law, officials said, as police were reported to be raiding President Yoon Suk Yeol's office Wednesday in their intensifying investigation. The main liberal opposition Democratic Party also plans to submit a new motion to impeach Yoon for his Dec. 3 declaration that imposed martial law, the AP reports. Shin Yong Hae, commissioner general of of the Korea Correctional Service, told lawmakers Wednesday that Kim Yong Hyun tried to kill himself at a detention center in Seoul. He said that Kim's suicide attempt failed after center officials stopped him and that he is in a stable condition now. At the same parliament committee meeting, Justice Minister Park Sung Jae confirmed Kim's failed suicide attempt.

Kim was arrested earlier Wednesday after a Seoul court approved a warrant for him on allegations of playing a key role in a rebellion and committing abuse of power. Kim became the first person formally arrested over the Dec. 3 martial law decree. During a parliamentary hearing Tuesday, Kwak Jong-keun, commander of the Army Special Warfare Command whose troops were sent to parliament, testified that he received direct instructions from Kim to obstruct lawmakers from entering the Assembly's main chamber. Kwak said the purpose of Kim's instructions was to prevent the 300-member parliament from gathering the 150 votes necessary to overturn Yoon's martial law order. Kwak said Yoon later called him directly and asked for the troops to "quickly destroy the door and drag out the lawmakers who are inside."

Later Tuesday, National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji Ho and Kim Bong-sik, head of the metropolitan police agency of the capital, Seoul, were detained over their actions during martial law. They are being investigated for their roles in deploying police forces to the National Assembly to block lawmakers from voting to lift Yoon's martial law decree. South Korean police also searched Yoon's office Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported. Other South Korean media also carried similar reports. but Yoon's office and police have not immediately confirmed the search. The country's main law enforcement institutions are focusing on finding whether Yoon and others involved in imposing martial law committed the crime of rebellion.