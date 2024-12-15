For These Kids, Toiling in Illegal Mines Is 'Only Option'

Dressed in a faded pink dress, 6-year-old Juliet Samaniya squats under scorching skies to chip at a jagged white rock with a stone tool. Dust coats her tiny hands and her hair as she works hour after hour, for less than a dollar a day in Nasarawa, Nigeria. The landscape around her is dotted with active and abandoned mine shafts, farmland that may soon be cleared in search of more rich ore, and other mine workers—many of them children. Juliet should be in school, her mother, Abigail Samaniya, admits. Instead, Juliet spends her day mining lithium, a mineral critical for batteries needed in the global transition to clean energy, to earn money that helps sustain her family. "That is the only option," Abigail Samaniya tells the AP.