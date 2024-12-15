Mayotte Fears Death Toll After Cyclone Could Reach 4 Figures

The death toll in the French territory of Mayotte from Cyclone Chido is several hundred and may be close to 1,000, the island's top government official told the local broadcaster Sunday. Mayotte Prefect François-Xavier Bieuville said: "I think there are some several hundred dead, maybe we'll get close to a thousand. Even thousands. ... Given the violence of this event." The southeastern Indian Ocean island was pummeled by the intense tropical cyclone on Saturday, causing widespread destruction, the AP reports. The French Interior Ministry confirmed at least 11 deaths and more than 250 injuries in Mayotte earlier Sunday but said that was expected to increase substantially.

Mayotte, off the coast of Africa, is France's poorest island and the poorest territory in the European Union. Bieuville said the worst devastation had been seen in the slums of metal shacks and informal structures that mark much of Mayotte. Referring to the official death toll so far, he said, "this figure is not plausible when you see the images of the slums." Chido blew through the southeastern Indian Ocean on Friday and Saturday, also battering the nearby islands of Comoros and Madagascar. It has now made landfall in Mozambique on the African mainland. The prefect said it was the worst cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years. French Prime Minister François Bayrou said public infrastructure had been severely damaged or destroyed, including the main hospital and the airport.

Mayotte has a population of just over 300,000 spread over two main islands. In some parts, entire neighborhoods of metal shacks and huts were flattened, while residents reported many trees had been uprooted, boats flipped or sunk, and the electricity supply knocked out. Chad Youyou, a resident in Hamjago in the north of the island, posted videos on Facebook showing the damage. "Mayotte is destroyed … we are destroyed," he said. Rescuers and firefighters were sent from France and the nearby French territory of Reunion, and supplies were rushed in on military aircraft and ships. Damage to the airport's control tower meant only military aircraft were able to land. Authorities want to establish an air and sea bridge from Reunion to Mayotte.