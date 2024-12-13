Unreleased Michael Jackson Songs Found in Storage Unit

A former California Highway Patrol officer says he's found enough unreleased Michael Jackson songs for a full album in an abandoned storage unit—but the public will probably never be able to hear them. Gregg Musgrove tells the Hollywood Reporter that he found a stash of tapes when an associate contacted him about a unit he had bought in Van Nuys. He says they include 12 unreleased songs recorded between 1989 and 1991, before Jackson's Dangerous album, along with tapes of Jackson discussing the songs with somebody believed to be producer Bryan Loren. Musgrove says the whereabout of Loren, the former owner of the storage unit, are unknown.

"I'm listening to this stuff, and I would get goosebumps because nobody's ever heard this stuff before," Musgrove tells the Reporter. "To hear Michael Jackson actually talk and kind of joke back and forth, it was really, really cool." He says he has "gone to all the fan sites" and found that while some of the songs are rumored to exist and some have been "leaked a little bit," others "aren't even out there in the world." He says Jackson raps on one unreleased track, "Truth on Youth," believed to be a duet with LL Cool J. Another song is called "Son of Thriller."

Musgrove says Jackson's estate declined to buy the tapes, but provided him with a letter saying the estate doesn't claim ownership. But the estate also said anybody who buys the tapes will not own the copyright. This "effectively leaves the recordings in legal limbo," with any attempt to release the music likely to trigger lawsuits, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. Musgrove believes the value of the tapes is "in the seven-digit range," per the Reporter, and he has been in touch with auction houses.