US Couple Gunned Down on Mexico Vacation

Two Americans on holiday in western Mexico were fatally shot before midnight Wednesday. The married couple were identified by Mexican prosecutors only as Rafael C., 53, born in the US to Mexican parents, and Mexico-born naturalized American María Gloria A., 50, per Reuters . They had traveled from California in late November and planned to spend the holidays with family in Mexico, said Magdalena Guzmán of the Michoacán prosecutor's office, per the New York Times . She said it was unclear why the pair were targeted.

They were driving a black 2016 Ford Platinum pickup truck through the town of Angamacutiro when gunmen riddled the vehicle with bullets, per the Independent. Gloria was found dead at the scene. Rafael was gravely wounded and died at a hospital early Thursday, Guzmán said. The couple had family and a home of their own in Angamacutiro, Reuters reports. The Michoacan town bordering Guanajuato, one of Mexico's most violent states, often sees bloody violence.

As the Times reports, Angamacutiro's former mayor was abducted earlier this year, while the town's police chief was gunned down in late October. A day before the couple were killed, Mexico's new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, had vowed to "bring crime rates down" during a security meeting in Acapulco. Also Wednesday, a senior judge was shot and killed as he walked out of a court building in Acapulco, per the Times.