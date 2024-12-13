City: Please Stop Putting Googly Eyes on Public Art

Bend, Oregon, is proud of its roundabouts and the public art it has placed in the middle of the traffic features. It's not so thrilled about the modifications people have been making to the sculptures. In posts on Facebook and Instagram, the city has asked people to please stop attaching oversized googly eyes to the art, UPI reports. "While the googly eyes placed on the various art pieces around town might give you a chuckle, it costs money to remove them with care to not damage the art," the city wrote. "While we don't condone the wreaths, leis, and Santa hats, let's stay away from adhesives, graffiti, and all things that can damage the art."