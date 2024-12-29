Cities Where Home Prices More Than Doubled in a Decade

In Tampa, median home price in 2014 was $145K; today, it's $410K
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 29, 2024 2:00 PM CST
Home Prices in These Cities Spiked 100%-Plus in 10 Years
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Feverpitched)

Home prices across the nation remain out of reach for many—but in some cities, they've more than doubled over the past decade, reports Quartz, citing a Zoocasa analysis of data from the National Association of Realtors. The site looked at median single-family home prices in more than two dozen of the largest metropolitan areas, comparing those prices from the third quarter of 2014 to 2024's Q3. The Tampa area in Florida pops up as No. 1 on the list, with a hefty 183% price jump, from $145,000 just 10 years ago to today's $410,000. The 10 cities that have seen home prices spike more than 100% in that time period, with the current median home price and the corresponding percentage jump:

  1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater (Florida); $410,000, 183%
  2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford (Florida); $442,500, 146%
  3. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale (Arizona); $469,500, 134%
  4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach (Florida); $630,000, 133%
  5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta (Georgia); $382,900, 129%
  6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue (Washington); $802,300, 123%
  7. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario (California); $590,000, 114%
  8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia (the Carolinas); $421,800, 109.3%
  9. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro (Oregon, Washington); $609,000, 109.1%
  10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood (Colorado); $654,600, 108%
More on each region on the list here. (You'll need a full wallet to buy a home in these cities.)

