He Just Got Elected in W. Virginia. Now He's in Custody

Joseph de Soto's celebration of his election last month to West Virginia's House of Delegates was a short-lived one. The 61-year-old Republican-turned-Democrat was arrested early Thursday by State Police in Martinsburg, after police say a probe found he'd made "several threatening/intimidating threats against government officials," reports the AP. A criminal complaint seen by NBC News shows that Robert Hanshaw, the House speaker, was among those named.
- The threats: In an email shown to police by a witness, de Soto had written that his fellow delegates "can all go to hell, I will send them there as commanded," per NBC. In a text shown to cops by that same witness, de Soto allegedly wrote, "I did say I am going to kill people." "When asked what he meant by using the word 'kill,' he advised God called him to kill them," the complaint notes.