NFL Player Vilified After Walking Out Mid-Game

The San Francisco 49ers lost a sloppy 12-6 game to the Rams on Thursday night, and one of the big storylines in the aftermath involves a 49ers player who walked out mid-game. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell Sr. wasn't injured or anything like that. "He said he didn't want to play today," coach Kyle Shanahan explained to reporters afterward, reports the Athletic . This happened in the third quarter, when Campbell asked him to replace Dre Greenlaw. Instead, Campbell walked from the field to the locker room.

As a result, Campbell has become the "main villain of the football internet," notes SFGate. Former player Emmanuel Acho called him a "traitor" and a "Judas" in fairly typical comments. And this: "In my opinion, as a brotherhood, he should never play again," said ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, another former player. "Ever again. Why would you want him on your team?" Even teammates felt the same.

"I hope I'm never around anyone that does that again," 49er George Kittle told reporters, per FortheWin. Teammate Charvarius Ward called it some "sucker s---" and predicted Campbell would be cut. Coach Shanahan didn't explicitly say that would happen, but Campbell's days with San Francisco appear to be numbered. "I don't think we need to talk about him anymore," said Shanahan. Meanwhile, people are parsing the 31-year-old Campbell's last tweet, made on Dec. 4: "No matter what you do in life people are gonna have an opinion about you so you might as well just do it your own way and live with the results." (More NFL stories.)