Health Insurer's Top Boss Speaks Out After Murder

Andrew Witty of UnitedHealth Group acknowledges the system is flawed
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 13, 2024 2:20 PM CST
Health Insurer's Top Boss Speaks Out After Murder
A file photo of Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group. That's the parent company of insurer UnitedHealthcare.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The top leader of insurance giant UnitedHealth is speaking out publicly for the first time since the murder of underling Brian Thompson. In a guest essay at the New York Times, Andrew Witty—CEO of UnitedHealth Group, parent company of UnitedHealthcare—condemned the killing while also acknowledging that the insurance system is flawed and sometimes maddening. Details and related coverage:

  • "We know the health system does not work as well as it should, and we understand people's frustrations with it," writes Witty. "No one would design a system like the one we have. And no one did. It's a patchwork built over decades." But he said UnitedHealth was trying to improve things.
  • One area he zeroed in on is transparency on when claims are denied. "Health care is both intensely personal and very complicated, and the reasons behind coverage decisions are not well understood," he writes. "We share some of the responsibility for that. Together with employers, governments and others who pay for care, we need to improve how we explain what insurance covers and how decisions are made."
  • Witty praised Thompson as someone trying to improve the system, and while he thanked those who have shown support, he added that the company is "struggling to make sense of ... the vitriol that has been directed at our colleagues who have been barraged by threats. No employees—be they the people who answer customer calls or nurses who visit patients in their homes—should have to fear for their and their loved ones' safety."

  • New threat: An example of those threats surfaced Friday in Florida, where a woman was arrested and accused of threatening an insurance company rep and citing the "delay, deny, depose" phrase used by alleged shooter Luigi Mangione.
  • Other threats: Social media posts this week showed "wanted" posters put up in New York City with the names and photos of at least two health insurance CEOs, per NBC News. Authorities were removing the posters as they were spotted. They, too, featured the three d-words.
  • Not a client: UnitedHealthcare, meanwhile, has revealed that Mangione was not a client, reports Reuters. Mangione had health issues, including chronic back pain, and police say he viewed the insurance industry as corrupt.
(More Luigi Mangione stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X