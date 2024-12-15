New Apple AI Tool Botches a Serious News Headline

Some Apple customers might be under the false impression that CEO shooting suspect Luigi Mangione shot himself—because their iPhones told them so. It seems that a new artificial intelligence tool botched a headline notification sent to people, reports Gizmodo . The errant notification under the BBC logo read: "Luigi Mangione shoots himself; Syrian mother hopes Assad pays the price; South Korea police raid Yoon Suk Yeol's office." The latter two were correct summaries of BBC stories, but the Mangione one is false.

The BBC didn't write the notification; instead it came from a new Apple Intelligence tool, per 9 to 5 Mac. The tool condenses multiple notifications from a single source into one notification, the idea being to make things more efficient for the user. In this case, though, the new tool got things very wrong, and the BBC has complained to Apple about it. "It is essential to us that our audiences can trust any information or journalism published in our name and that includes notifications," says a spokesperson. Apple has not commented. (More BBC stories.)