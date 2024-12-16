New National Monument Honors 'Incredible Trailblazer'

President Biden signed a proclamation Monday establishing a national monument honoring the late FDR-era Labor Secretary Frances Perkins, the first woman appointed to serve in a presidential Cabinet and a driving force behind the New Deal, according to the White House. Biden visited the Labor Department to make the announcement and sign the proclamation to establish the monument in Newcastle, Maine.

As labor secretary, Perkins helped Franklin D. Roosevelt formulate policies behind the 1930s New Deal and create safeguards in the national economy following the Great Depression, the AP reports. During her 12 years as Roosevelt's labor secretary, she was credited with helping establish the Social Security Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, and the National Labor Relations Act that established workers' rights to organize, and collective bargaining.