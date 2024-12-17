These Are the Most Christmasy Cities in America

Atlanta tops WalletHub's list of the best cities for Christmas
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 17, 2024 5:39 PM CST
Seeking the Christmas Spirit? Head Here
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Kseniia Kapris)

If you're looking to vanquish a "bah humbug" feeling, head to a city where the Christmas spirit is in the air. To figure out which places qualify, WalletHub checked out the 100 most populated cities in the nation, reviewing 28 metrics in five main categories: tradition and fun; observance, including how many churches are around; generosity; shopping; and costs. Atlanta emerges as the city that's all decked out and ready to burst into a rendition of "Rudolph," while North Las Vegas is the most Scroogey of the bunch, coming in last on the list. Here are the top and bottom 10:

Best Cities

  1. Atlanta
  2. Pittsburgh
  3. Seattle (No. 1 in "Generosity" category)
  4. Las Vegas
  5. Orlando (No. 1 in "Shopping" category)
  6. San Francisco
  7. St. Louis
  8. Miami
  9. Chicago
  10. New York (No. 1 in "Traditions & Fun" category)

Worst Cities

  1. Chandler, Arizona
  2. Aurora, Colorado
  3. Anchorage, Alaska
  4. Stockton, California
  5. Chula Vista, California
  6. Henderson, Nevada
  7. Laredo, Texas (last in "Generosity" category)
  8. San Bernardino, California (last in "Traditions & Fun" category)
  9. Hialeah, Florida (last in "Observance" category)
  10. North Las Vegas, Nevada
See the list in full here. (Looking for fun overall? These cities have it.)

