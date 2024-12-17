These Are the Most Christmasy Cities in America

If you're looking to vanquish a "bah humbug" feeling, head to a city where the Christmas spirit is in the air. To figure out which places qualify, WalletHub checked out the 100 most populated cities in the nation, reviewing 28 metrics in five main categories: tradition and fun; observance, including how many churches are around; generosity; shopping; and costs. Atlanta emerges as the city that's all decked out and ready to burst into a rendition of "Rudolph," while North Las Vegas is the most Scroogey of the bunch, coming in last on the list. Here are the top and bottom 10:



Best Cities

Atlanta Pittsburgh Seattle (No. 1 in "Generosity" category) Las Vegas Orlando (No. 1 in "Shopping" category) San Francisco St. Louis Miami Chicago New York (No. 1 in "Traditions & Fun" category)