Cops: School Shooting Motive Was a 'Combination of Factors'

The motive behind Monday's school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin appears to be a "combination of factors," the city's police chief said Tuesday, without providing further details. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said determining the motive is the "top priority," CNN reports. He said anybody who had "insights" into the 15-year-old shooter's feelings leading. up the shooting should contact a tip line. "There are always signs of a school shooting before it occurred. We're looking into her online activity," the chief said, per the AP .

Barnes said two people injured in the shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School are in critical condition, two others remain hospitalized, and two have been released from the hospital, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. At Tuesday's news briefing, authorities declined to disclose the names of the teacher and student killed Monday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told reporters it was "absolutely none of y'all's business who was harmed in this incident," reports NBC News. "Leave them alone," she said. "Let them grieve. Let them recover. Let them heal. Don't feed off their pain. We'll share what we can when we can and not before that." .

The shooter has been identified as Natalie Rupnow, a student at the school. Police say she opened fire during a study hall before taking her own life. "Some have asked if people were specifically targeted. Everyone was targeted in this incident, and everyone was put in equal danger," Barnes said. According to court documents, Rupnow's parents are divorced and she lived primarily with her father. Barnes said the father and other family members are cooperating with the investigation. He said that at this time, investigators "have no reason" to believe the parents committed a crime. (More school shooting stories.)