Eric Adams Is Having Quite a Week

As New York City Mayor Eric Adams attempts to survive political scandal, he's been the subject of a series of major headlines: A big hit: On Monday, the city's Campaign Finance Board dealt his reelection hopes a serious political blow by deeming him ineligible to receive more than $4 million in public matching funds, reports CNN. Adams faces federal corruption charges related to fundraising, and the board said "there is reason to believe the Adams campaign has engaged in conduct detrimental to the matching funds program in violation of [the] law." A second hit: Ingrid Lewis-Martin resigned Sunday as Adams' chief adviser, then said Monday that she expects to be indicted on criminal charges related to alleged improper gifts, per the AP. She's only the latest member of Adams' inner circle to resign. A lifeline? On Monday, President-elect Trump told reporters he would consider a pardon for Adams, reports CNBC. Trump suggested that both he and Adams have been the victims of overzealous federal prosecutors. "I think that he was treated pretty unfairly," said Trump. Then again: A pardon from Trump would "almost certainly be a political liability" for Adams in the Democratic primary in deep-blue New York City, notes Politico. In fact, Trump lost the city 68% to 30% in November. Unless ... But maybe he won't remain a Democrat? Adams used to be a registered Republican, and the New York Times reports that he appeared to leave open the possibility of switching back earlier this month. "The party that's most important for me is the American party—I'm a part of the American party," he said.