Death Toll in US Boat Strikes Blows Past 100

The US military on Thursday said it had conducted two more strikes against boats it claimed were smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing five people. US Southern Command posted on social media that "intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking operations," though it didn't provide evidence. It posted videos of each boat speeding through the sea before being struck by an explosion. The military said three people in one vessel and two in the other were killed, per the AP.