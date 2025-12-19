Workers Begin Adding Trump Name to Kennedy Center

Members of the Kennedy family are strongly objecting to a move to rebrand the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as the "Trump-Kennedy Center." White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the name change Thursday, saying a board appointed by Trump earlier this year had unanimously backed the switch. Democrats argued that the change can't legally happen without congressional approval, since the center is a congressionally designated memorial to the 35th president, Axios reports. But by Friday morning, work was already underway to add Trump's name to the Washington, DC, arts institution, the AP reports.