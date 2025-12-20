Australian State Considers Banning Extremist Symbols

Jewish leaders say slogan encourages antisemitic attacks
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 20, 2025 12:50 PM CST
New South Wales Weighs Ban on IS Symbols After Massacre
Floral tributes outside Bondi Pavilion at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Thursday   (AP Photo/Steve Markham)

The Australian state of New South Wales is proposing to ban public displays of Islamic State group flags or extremist symbols after a mass shooting driven by antisemitism killed 15 people celebrating Hanukkah at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Under draft laws to be debated next week by the state Parliament, publicly displaying the IS flag or symbols from other extremist groups would be offenses punishable by up to two years in prison and fines, the AP reports. The state's premier, Chris Minns, said chants of "globalize the intifada" also would be prohibited, and police would be given greater powers to demand protesters remove face coverings at demonstrations. "Hate speech or incitement of hatred has no place in our society," Minns said Saturday. Developments include:

  • The words: The Arabic word intifada is generally translated as "uprising." While pro-Palestinian demonstrators say the slogan describes the worldwide protests against the war in Gaza, Jewish leaders say it inflames tensions and encourages attacks on Jews. "Horrific, recent events have shown that the chant 'globalize the intifada' is hate speech and encourages violence in our community," Minns told reporters. "You're running a very risky racket if you're thinking of using that phrase."
  • IS tie: Police said Sunday's attack, against Jewish people on Australia's most famous beach, was "a terrorist attack inspired by (the) Islamic State" group. Police said they found two homemade IS flags in the vehicle used by the two suspects.
  • National response: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to introduce measures to curb radicalization and hate, including broadening the definition of hate speech offenses for preachers and leaders who promote violence, and toughening punishments for such crimes. The proposals would also designate some groups as hateful and allow judges to consider hate as an aggravating factor in cases of online threats and harassment. Albanese has also announced plans to tighten Australia's already restrictive gun laws. "Australia will not allow these evil antisemitic terrorists to divide us," Albanese told reporters Friday at Sydney's Great Synagogue. "No matter how dark things were, and continue to be, light will triumph."

  • Remembrances: Authorities said the country will hold a National Day of Reflection on Sunday, the final day of Hanukkah, in honor of the victims. Flags will be flown at half-mast from all official buildings, and Albanese will join others at Bondi on Sunday to observe a minute of silence at 6:47pm, the time when police received the first reports of gunfire.
  • The threat: The attack has raised questions about whether Australian Jews are sufficiently protected from rising antisemitism. Australia has 28 million people, including about 117,000 who are Jewish. Antisemitic incidents, including assaults, vandalism, threats, and intimidation, surged more than threefold in the country during the year after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel launched a war on Hamas in Gaza in response,

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X