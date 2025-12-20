DOJ Releases Files, Partly Complying With Epstein Law

The Justice Department on Friday started putting out a massive batch of records tied to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, meeting part—but not all—of a disclosure mandate Congress imposed and President Trump signed into law last month. Officials said the release would ultimately total several hundred thousand pages, with more files expected in the coming weeks rather than by the deadline specified in the statute. Democrats and some Republicans criticized the Trump administration for not releasing all the files by the deadline of Friday , the Washington Post reports, and questioned the redactions.

"Simply releasing a mountain of blacked out pages violates the spirit of transparency and the letter of the law," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. "For example, all 119 pages of one document were completely blacked out. We need answers as to why." Trump and other Republicans have tried to shift the narrative to Epstein's relationships with Democrats, and the release reflected that by including multiple photos of Bill Clinton, per the New York Times. The images included the former president in a swimming pool with the convicted Ghislaine Maxwell and speaking with people including Epstein and Mick Jagger. Clinton is one of the few people in the photos whose face was not redacted.

A preliminary review by the Times shows Trump's name is mentioned in few of the newly released documents. And most of the photos of Trump had been released already. The president is included in some files rereleased Friday that had already been made public, such as Maxwell's interview by the Justice Department. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the material includes categories of records typically kept from public view, potentially covering grand jury proceedings, investigative files, immunity agreements, sealed settlements, and internal communications involving Epstein and Maxwell. Top Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said they're considering legal options in light of the administration's failure to fully comply with the law, per the Post.