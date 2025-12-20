American Rapper Gets 9 Months in Romania

American rapper Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced by a court in Romania to nine months in jail for drug possession, more than a year after he took part in a music festival in the Eastern European country. Khalifa was stopped by Romanian police in July 2024 after reportedly smoking cannabis onstage at the Beach, Please! Festival in Costinesti, a coastal resort in Constanta County, the AP reports. Prosecutors said that the rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was found in possession of more than 18 grams of cannabis, and that he consumed some onstage.

The Constanta Court of Appeal imposed the sentence Thursday after Khalifa was convicted of "possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption," according to Romania's national news agency, Agerpres. The decision is final. Romania has some of the harsher drugs laws in Europe. Possession of cannabis for personal use is criminalized and can result in a prison sentence of between three months and two years, or a fine. It isn't clear whether Romanian authorities will seek to file an extradition request, since Khalifa is a US citizen and doesn't reside in Romania.

The 38-year-old Pittsburgh rapper rose to prominence with his breakout mixtape Kush + Orange Juice. He smoked a large, hand-rolled cigarette onstage last summer while singing his hit "Young, Wild & Free." Wiz Khalifa once owned a YouTube record for most-viewed video: "See You Again," featuring Charlie Puth.