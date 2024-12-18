Some Walmart Workers Are Now Wearing Bodycams

Store-level associates will be wearing body cameras at some Walmart stores in the US as part of a pilot program aimed at enhancing security at the retail chain. Walmart is not commenting on the program other to say, "This is a pilot we are testing in one market, and we will evaluate the results before making any longer-term decisions." But sources tell CNBC that the bodycams are meant to increase worker safety, and are not seen as a loss prevention tactic. While other, smaller stores have used the cameras as a theft deterrent, and they're said to be a good way to prevent shoplifting, CBS News points out that Walmart's move comes after shootings and other violent incidents at some of its stores.