Hunter Killed by Falling Bear

A hunter is dead after a freak hunting accident in Virginia last week. Around 9:50am on December 9, authorities say a group of hunters chased a bear into a tree in Lunenburg County, and one hunter shot the bear as the group was retreating from under the tree, USA Today reports. The bear fell, striking a 58-year-old man who was about 10 feet from the tree. Another hunter administered first aid until emergency responders arrived, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive. He died Friday. No charges are being pursued, police say.

The victim has been identified as Lester Harvey, father of five and grandfather of eight. His son says they were hunting together when his dad died doing what he loved most with a group of friends, People reports. "We had some great times…I am so thankful for all the memories we made and all you taught me I wouldn't be the man I am now if it wasn't for you," he wrote. In her own tribute, his sister wrote, "My dad was the hardest worker I know. He was either working or hunting. The ONLY time he missed work was to hunt." (More Virginia stories.)