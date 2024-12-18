After Fall, Speleologist Said She'll 'Never Enter a Cave Again'

"She's speaking very little, but said she would never enter a cave again." That's what an Alpine rescue medic said of Ottavia Piana, a speleologist—that's a scientist who studies caves—who was on Wednesday rescued from the Italian cave where she had sustained serious injuries four days prior. The Guardian reports Piana was mapping an uncharted area of the Bueno Fonteno cave with eight others on Saturday when a 15-foot fall left her with a fractured face, ribs, and knees. In a non-stop 75-hour operation, more than 150 experts carried out the "delicate process" of removing the 32-year-old from the cave on a stretcher. It was a 2.5-mile journey that at times required the use of explosives to clear a pathway.