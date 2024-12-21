As He Heads Out, Biden Beats a Trump Record

President Biden secured the 235th judicial confirmation of his presidency on Friday, an accomplishment that exceeds his predecessor's total by one after Democrats put extra emphasis on the federal courts following Donald Trump's far-reaching first term, when he filled three seats on the Supreme Court. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer teed up votes Friday on two California district judges, and they were the last judicial confirmations this year before Congress adjourns and makes way for a new, Republican-led Senate. The confirmation of Serena Raquel Murillo to be a district judge for the Central District of California broke Trump's mark, per the AP . The tally also marks the largest number of confirmations in a single term since the Jimmy Carter administration.

Biden and Senate Democrats placed particular focus on adding women, minorities, and public defenders to the judicial rank. About two-thirds of Biden's appointees are women, and a solid majority of appointees are people of color. The most notable appointee was Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first African American woman to serve on the nation's highest court. "When I ran for President, I promised to build a bench that looks like America and reflects the promise of our nation. And I'm proud I kept my commitment to bolstering confidence in judicial decision-making and outcomes," Biden said in a statement.

Biden also placed an emphasis on bringing more civil rights lawyers, public defenders, and labor rights lawyers to expand the professional backgrounds of the federal judiciary. More than 45 appointees are public defenders, and more than two dozen served as civil rights lawyers. While Biden did get more district judges confirmed than Trump, he had fewer higher-tier circuit court appointments than Trump—45 compared to 54 for Trump. And he got one Supreme Court appointment compared with three for Trump. Democrats also faced the challenge of confirming nominees during two years of a 50-50 Senate. Trump will inherit nearly three dozen judicial vacancies, but that number is expected to rise due to Republican-appointed judges who held off on retirement in hopes that a Republican would return to office and pick their replacements. More here.