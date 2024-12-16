Rescuers in Italy Scramble to Free Trapped Cave Explorer

A major rescue operation was underway Monday northeast of the Italian city of Bergamo to free a woman considered an expert spelunker who was blocked in while exploring a cave with eight others. Ottavia Piana is trapped deep inside the Bueno Fonteno cave, reports the AP , where the temperatures were ranging from 44 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit in high humidity. Piana was injured after falling some 16 feet Saturday evening during an expedition to map a half-mile of an uncharted branch of the cave, but rescuers said she is alert and responsive.

Rescuers reached her late Sunday and have used small explosives in an attempt to breach the last 100 yards to get to her. A spokesman for the rescue operation, Mauro Guiducci, said it was impossible to foresee how long it would take to free Piana. "One thing is certain, these kinds of operations are very long,'' Guiducci said, adding that a team of 20 technicians were operating inside the cave and dozens more were assisting above ground.