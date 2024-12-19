Report: Mangione Could Face Death After Federal Indictment

The suspect in the slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, expected to be extradited from Pennsylvania to New York on Thursday to face state murder charges, is reportedly facing federal charges as well. Prosecutors with the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York have secured a grand jury indictment against Luigi Mangione, who could face the death penalty if convicted of the federal charges, expected to be announced in the coming days, reports the New York Post. As New York abolished the death penalty in 2004, Mangione only faces up to life in prison without parole on the state charges, which include first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism.