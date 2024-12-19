Controversial Hydroxychloroquine Study Retracted

A controversial study finding hydroxychloroquine reduced virus levels in COVID-19 patients has become the second-most-cited research paper ever to be retracted, per Nature . The March 2020 study published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents offered hope that the antimalarial drug could help patients at a time when few COVID treatments were available, per USA Today . The drug was highly touted by then-President Trump, who admitted to taking it in an effort to prevent the disease. But follow-up studies failed to confirm the study's findings. Now, the journal has issued a retraction, noting three of 18 study authors had raised concerns "regarding the article's methodology and conclusions" and demanded their names be scrubbed from the paper.

The journal's publishing company, Elsevier, also referenced concerns related to "publishing ethics policies and the appropriate conduct of research involving human participants," per the Guardian. The study involved 36 patients with COVID, including 20 who were treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, an antibiotic that was believed to boost the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID but was not considered standard care, according to investigators. They found "six additional patients whose poor outcomes would have changed the study's positive results were cut out of the study after it began," USA Today reports. Additionally, they "couldn't determine if patients were fully informed of the treatment they were receiving, which is considered a violation of scientific ethics."

A lengthy retraction letter mentions several other problems, including that the journal was unable to establish "whether all patients could have entered into the study in time for the data to have been analyzed and included in the manuscript prior to its submission." In a statement following Tuesday's retraction, the French Society of Pharmacology and Therapeutics said the study "constitutes a clear example of scientific misconduct, marked by data manipulation and bias in the interpretation of results, aimed at falsely presenting hydroxychloroquine as effective." It added "the promotion of its results led to the overprescription of hydroxychloroquine to millions of patients, resulting in unnecessary risk-taking for millions of people and potentially thousands of avoidable deaths."