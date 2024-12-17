Mangione Indicted on Terror-Related Charges

NY charges against alleged CEO shooter include 'first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 17, 2024 2:58 PM CST
Mangione Indicted on First-Degree Murder Charge
This photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police shows Luigi Mangione at the police station in Altoona on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.   (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

Luigi Mangione has been indicted on charges in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson that could send him to prison for life. The 26-year-old was indicted in New York Tuesday on charges including "first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism," an upgrade from earlier charges, ABC News reports.

  • According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, the New York State Supreme Court indictment also includes "two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as a killing in the act of terrorism; two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument," per NBC News.

  • Mangione was already charged with murder in the Dec. 4 shooting of the CEO, but the terror allegation is new, the AP reports. Under New York law, terror-related charges can be filed when a crime is "intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policies of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion and affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping."
  • "We allege that Luigi Mangione carried out the brazen, targeted, and fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan," Bragg said, per NBC New York. "This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice."
  • Mangione is currently detained on separate charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week. His next court date is on Thursday, and attorney Karen Friedman tells CNN that Mangione won't fight being extradited to New York.
(More Luigi Mangione stories.)

