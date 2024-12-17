Mangione Indicted on Terror-Related Charges

Luigi Mangione has been indicted on charges in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson that could send him to prison for life. The 26-year-old was indicted in New York Tuesday on charges including "first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism," an upgrade from earlier charges, ABC News reports.

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, the New York State Supreme Court indictment also includes "two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as a killing in the act of terrorism; two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument," per NBC News.