Mangione Indicted on Terror-Related Charges

Luigi Mangione has been indicted on charges in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson that could send him to prison for life. The 26-year-old was indicted in New York Tuesday on charges including "first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism," an upgrade from earlier charges, ABC News reports.
- According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, the New York State Supreme Court indictment also includes "two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as a killing in the act of terrorism; two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument," per NBC News.