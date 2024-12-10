Man Held in CEO's Killing Ordered Jailed Without Bail

The 26-year-old man being held in the shooting death of an insurance company CEO appeared in a Pennsylvania court Monday and was ordered held without bail. Luigi Mangione was arrested earlier in the day at a McDonald's in Altoona during a manhunt for the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week in New York City. Mangione was led into the courthouse in Blair County in shackles for the brief appearance before a judge, the Washington Post reports.

Mangione disputed two claims in court: that he was carrying a substantial amount of cash when he was taken into custody and that he used a case to prevent detection of his electronic transmissions. District Attorney Peter Weeks said in court that Mangione had $10,000, per the AP, including $2,000 in foreign currency. The charges listed in the criminal complaint, per the New York Times, include carrying a gun without a license, forgery, falsely identifying himself to the authorities ,and possessing "instruments of crime." Mangione said he'd let the court know later if he needs a public defender. When asked if he was in contact with his family, he answered "until recently."

Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a news conference that Mangione has been in Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh, for several days. The criminal complaint says that when the arresting officers approached Mangione in the McDonald's and asked him if he'd been to New York recently, "the male became quiet and started to shake." NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Mangione will be extradited to New York at some point to face charges in Thompson's killing, per the AP. (More Brian Thompson stories.)