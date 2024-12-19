FAA Issues Temporary New Jersey Drone Ban

The Federal Aviation Administration has banned drones from airspace over much of New Jersey following thousands of reports of unusual activity. The monthlong ban on drone flights in what the FAA calls "National Defense Airspace" began late Wednesday and will last until Jan. 17, NJ.com reports. The ban covers airspace near 22 communities, including Camden, Elizabeth, and Jersey City. A full list can be seen here.

The FAA said drone flights in the areas are banned unless operators receive clearance for "special security reasons," ABC News reports. Each Notice to Airmen—NOTAM—states that "deadly force" can be used against the drones if they are deemed an "imminent security threat." Law enforcement and disaster response agencies are exempt from the ban.