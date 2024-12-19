US / drones FAA Issues Temporary New Jersey Drone Ban 'Deadly force' can be used in 22 restricted areas, agency says By Rob Quinn, Newser Staff Posted Dec 19, 2024 1:06 PM CST Copied In this image taken from video,, several drones appear to be flying over Randolph, NJ, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (MartyA45_ /TMX via AP, File) The Federal Aviation Administration has banned drones from airspace over much of New Jersey following thousands of reports of unusual activity. The monthlong ban on drone flights in what the FAA calls "National Defense Airspace" began late Wednesday and will last until Jan. 17, NJ.com reports. The ban covers airspace near 22 communities, including Camden, Elizabeth, and Jersey City. A full list can be seen here. The FAA said drone flights in the areas are banned unless operators receive clearance for "special security reasons," ABC News reports. Each Notice to Airmen—NOTAM—states that "deadly force" can be used against the drones if they are deemed an "imminent security threat." Law enforcement and disaster response agencies are exempt from the ban. The FAA said drone pilots violating the restrictions could be "intercepted, detained, and interviewed by the law enforcement/security personnel." Last week, some lawmakers suggested shooting down drones. The agency said it had issued the ban on drone flights over "critical New Jersey infrastructure" at the request of federal security partners, the New York Times reports. On Tuesday, agencies including the FBI, the FAA, and the Department of Defense issued a joint statement saying that the federal government is helping state and local authorities investigate drone sightings. "Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones," the statement said. "We have not identified anything anomalous and do not assess the activity to date to present a national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast." (More drones stories.) Report an error