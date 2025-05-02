Waltz Seemed to Be Using Signal in Cabinet Meeting

The day before Mike Waltz was ousted as President Trump's national security adviser, photographers captured him apparently using a modified version of the Signal app that got him in trouble during a Cabinet meeting. Reuters photos taken Wednesday show parts of several conversations Waltz was having about government business with people the display identified as Vice President JD Vance and "Rubio"—presumably Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Washington Post reports. It was the use of Signal on a high-level chat about bombing Houthi targets that launched criticism of Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth—who's now facing a broader investigation. The details: