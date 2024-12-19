Canadians Respond to Trump's 51st State Remark

President-elect Trump, who mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor Trudeau" earlier this month, targeted America's northern neighbor again in a Truth Social post Wednesday. "No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State," he wrote. "They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!" In a post on X, Jean Charest, former premier of Quebec, described Trump's remarks as a "wake-up call" and said all Canadians, regardless of their opinion of Trudeau, should feel "deeply offended."

"We'll never be the 51st state. We're Canada. We're proud to be Canadians. We'll always fight for that," Ontario Premier Doug Ford told CTV News Wednesday night. Ford has strongly criticized Trump's threats to introduce 25% tariffs and threatened retaliatory moves.