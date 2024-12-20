Dennis Rodman Issues Apology to Daughter Trinity

Dennis Rodman apologized to his daughter Trinity Rodman after she opened up about their difficult relationship on the Call Her Daddy podcast . The 22-year-old soccer star, who won Olympic gold with the US team in Paris this year, told host Alex Cooper that her father had been absent for much of her life, CNN reports. "He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else," she said. "Hearing his voice is painful." She said her father, who earned tens of millions of dollars during his NBA career, cut the family off financially after her mother, Michelle Moyer, divorced him in 2012, reports CBS Sports .

"He would actually give money to my mom and let us kind of live life a little bit, but then when the divorce happened, it was just like, 'F--- you guys," she said. She said the family ended up living in a Ford Expedition in Newport Beach, California, at one point. "Growing up in a wealthy place when you don't have money is a different struggle," she said. "I think that was really difficult for me, my mom, and my brother. We were going to the schools where everyone had money." She blamed the strained relationship and money problems on bad influences around her father, as well as his substance abuse issues.

Dennis Rodman apologized in an Instagram post soon after the podcast episode was released. "Sorry I wasn't the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still Try and Never will Stop," he wrote. "I will keep Trying even when you're being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls." He added: "I'm always here And tell you all the time rather it's your voice or voicemail how proud I am." He said he watches her play "All the time." (More Dennis Rodman stories.)