Amazon Delivery Drivers Strike Days Before Christmas

Workers started striking at seven Amazon facilities Thursday, and more locations are expected to join. With mere days before Christmas, shoppers are starting to worry their gifts won't make it in time, the Washington Post reports. But CNN says the strike is so small, it's unlikely to have much of an impact on arrival times. Shipping delays, however, had already started before the strike even began—one person who spoke to the Post says he ordered gifts on Amazon two weeks ago and still hasn't gotten them. Others who spoke to the newspaper are last-minute shoppers who have already gotten notice their gifts are unlikely to arrive by Christmas. And while some are upset at the timing of the strike, one person points out, "I need those packages less than those people need their rights and the things that they're due for their labor."