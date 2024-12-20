Amazon Delivery Drivers Strike Days Before Christmas

Workers started striking at seven Amazon facilities Thursday, and more locations are expected to join. With mere days before Christmas, shoppers are starting to worry their gifts won't make it in time, the Washington Post reports. But CNN says the strike is so small, it's unlikely to have much of an impact on arrival times. Shipping delays, however, had already started before the strike even began—one person who spoke to the Post says he ordered gifts on Amazon two weeks ago and still hasn't gotten them. Others who spoke to the newspaper are last-minute shoppers who have already gotten notice their gifts are unlikely to arrive by Christmas. And while some are upset at the timing of the strike, one person points out, "I need those packages less than those people need their rights and the things that they're due for their labor."
Teamsters President Sean O'Brien says anyone who doesn't feel that way should "blame Amazon's insatiable greed" for the impact on holiday shopping. "These greedy executives had every chance to show decency and respect for the people who make their obscene profits possible," he said. "Instead, they've pushed workers to the limit, and now they're paying the price. This strike is on them." It's delivery drivers who are striking, and Amazon insists they're not actually employed by the company, but a contractor. The union says the employees should be allowed to list joint employers, both the third-party delivery service and Amazon, but Amazon doesn't want that. The workers are also calling for better wages, hours, and benefits: "Many of us, we don't have any Christmas presents under the tree this year," says one. (More Amazon.com stories.)