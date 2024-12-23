World / Asma Assad Bashar al-Assad's Wife Files for Divorce: Reports Asma al-Assad is also reportedly pursuing a move back to the UK By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Dec 23, 2024 1:00 AM CST Copied Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, and his wife Asma are greeted by Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair outside his 10 Downing Street, London residence, Dec.16, 2002, on the start of their official visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Max Nash, File) Bashar al-Assad's wife has filed to divorce the deposed Syrian president, according to Turkish and Arab reports cited by the Jerusalem Post. Asma al-Assad is currently in Moscow, where her husband has been granted asylum, NDTV reports. But according to the reports cited by the Post, she is looking to leave Russia and return to London, where she was born and raised. She has dual citizenship in the UK and Syria, and moved to Syria in 2000 at age 25, the same year she married her husband. Per NDTV, Asma al-Assad wants the couple's three children with her in London. (More Asma Assad stories.) Report an error