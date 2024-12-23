Bashar al-Assad's Wife Files for Divorce: Reports

Bashar al-Assad's wife has filed to divorce the deposed Syrian president, according to Turkish and Arab reports cited by the Jerusalem Post. Asma al-Assad is currently in Moscow, where her husband has been granted asylum, NDTV reports. But according to the reports cited by the Post, she is looking to leave Russia and return to London, where she was born and raised. She has dual citizenship in the UK and Syria, and moved to Syria in 2000 at age 25, the same year she married her husband. Per NDTV, Asma al-Assad wants the couple's three children with her in London. (More Asma Assad stories.)