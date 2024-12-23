Blake Lively Says Co-Star's Harassment Caused Her to Miss SNL

Details are coming out regarding actress's complaint against Justin Baldoni
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 23, 2024 12:30 AM CST
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Justin Baldoni, right, and Blake Lively in a scene from "It Ends With Us."   (Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures via AP)

Blake Lively was scheduled to host the premiere of Saturday Night Live's 50th season this past September, but pulled out due to Justin Baldoni's alleged harassment of her, according to the actress's complaint against Baldoni and others. Lively says in the complaint that due to the smear campaign Baldoni allegedly coordinated against her and the negative press and social media attention she received as a result, "Ms. Lively did not believe she could proceed with public appearances or events without being forced to openly discuss what happened" on the set of It Ends With Us. In addition to the SNL appearance, Lively also says she canceled a Target corporate event for her hair care company, Variety reports. More coverage around Lively's bombshell allegations:

  • The New York Times takes a detailed look at the alleged smear campaign, which involved the same PR firm that represented Johnny Depp around the time of his defamation trial against Amber Heard, who accused him of abuse. Its extensive piece traces private messages regarding the campaign, which Lively says Baldoni launched following her complaints about his on-set behavior. One example: "He wants to feel like she can be buried," a publicist for Baldoni allegedly wrote to the PR firm.

  • As for Lively's complaints regarding Baldoni's alleged misconduct, USA Today has a rundown here. The allegations include inappropriate comments regarding porn, genitalia, nudity, sex, and other sensitive topics. Lively also claims Baldoni and the film's producer repeatedly entered her trailer when she was changing or breastfeeding her infant.
  • Among those supporting Lively are her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars and Colleen Hoover, the author of the book upon which the film is based.
  • A number of celebrities are named in Lively's complaint, including some of her former co-stars. E! Online runs down the list here. Fox News looks into one alleged scheme in which Baldoni's team reportedly plotted to use Lively's friendship with Taylor Swift against her.
  • Baldoni, whose lawyer insists Lively's allegations are "categorically false," has been dropped by his agency, WME, which also reps Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, sources tell the Hollywood Reporter.
  • USA Today notes rumors were swirling long before news of Lively's complaint broke; fans had noticed Lively and Baldoni didn't walk red carpets or do press appearances to promote the film together.
  • Among the bad press that came out around the time of the alleged smear campaign was a 2016 interview with Lively that a journalist re-posted, calling it a "nightmare." The reporter has since spoken out, insisting she was not part of any smear campaign, BuzzFeed reports.
  • Interestingly, prior to this, Baldoni was known for being an advocate for women. CNN looks into his long history of speaking out against toxic masculinity.
  • As for what could be next, legal experts tell People Lively could end up in court if a mediation solution to her complaint is not reached.
