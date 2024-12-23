Blake Lively Says Co-Star's Harassment Caused Her to Miss SNL

Blake Lively was scheduled to host the premiere of Saturday Night Live's 50th season this past September, but pulled out due to Justin Baldoni's alleged harassment of her, according to the actress's complaint against Baldoni and others. Lively says in the complaint that due to the smear campaign Baldoni allegedly coordinated against her and the negative press and social media attention she received as a result, "Ms. Lively did not believe she could proceed with public appearances or events without being forced to openly discuss what happened" on the set of It Ends With Us. In addition to the SNL appearance, Lively also says she canceled a Target corporate event for her hair care company, Variety reports. More coverage around Lively's bombshell allegations:

The New York Times takes a detailed look at the alleged smear campaign, which involved the same PR firm that represented Johnny Depp around the time of his defamation trial against Amber Heard, who accused him of abuse. Its extensive piece traces private messages regarding the campaign, which Lively says Baldoni launched following her complaints about his on-set behavior. One example: "He wants to feel like she can be buried," a publicist for Baldoni allegedly wrote to the PR firm.