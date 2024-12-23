California Has Reversed Population Decline

Californians are still moving away from the state in large numbers, but the state has reversed its population decline, according to the latest US Census Bureau figures. The state, which lost population during the pandemic, gained 232,570 people from July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024, the Los Angeles Times reports. Its population is now 39,431,263—still the highest in the nation, but 124,000 below the peak it reached in 2020.

International migration was the main driver of California's population growth. Some 361,057 people from other countries moved to the state, behind only Florida at 411,032, according to the Census Bureau. Births outnumbered deaths by 110,466.