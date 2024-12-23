RIP 'Burt,' a Fierce Star of Crocodile Dundee

The 1986 movie Crocodile Dundee made star Paul Hogan famous, but another character received a fair share of notice as well—an actual crocodile named Burt. The huge saltwater croc has died in Australia, reports the BBC . Crocosaurus Cove, an aquarium and exhibition facility in Darwin, posted on social media that Burt "passed away peacefully" and was believed to be more than 90 years old.

Burt was captured in the 1980s from the Reynolds River—hence his name Burt—and was discovered by the filmmakers at a crocodile farm, per the Guardian. "He wasn't just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures," reads the aquarium's post. The famous croc was about 16 feet, 8 inches long and weighed around 1,500 pounds. See a big scene from the movie; it used models of Burt for obvious safety reasons, but the footage of a croc launching from the water is the real Burt. (More crocodiles stories.)