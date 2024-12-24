The AP Picks Its Female Athlete of the Year

Caitlin Clark raised the profile of women's basketball to unprecedented levels in both the college ranks and the WNBA, and Tuesday she was named the AP Female Athlete of the Year for her impact on and off the court. After leading Iowa to the national championship game, Clark was the top pick in the WNBA draft and went on to win rookie of the year honors in the league. Fans packed sold-out arenas, and millions of television viewers tuned in to follow her journey. Clark's exploits were far-reaching, casting a light on other women's sports leagues along the way. A group of 74 sports journalists from the AP and its members voted on the award. Clark received 35 votes, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was second with 25, and boxer Imane Khelif was third, getting four votes.

Clark is only the fourth women's basketball player to be honored as the female athlete of the year since it was first presented in 1931, joining Sheryl Swoopes (1993), Rebecca Lobo (1995), and Candace Parker (2008, 2021). "I grew up a fan of Candace Parker and the people who came before me and to be honored in this way, is super special and I'm thankful," Clark said. As Clark handled the praise—and backlash—during the heat of competition, it was hard for her to appreciate just what she was able accomplish over the past year. But after having time to reflect on the whirlwind tour, she appreciates those who were there alongside her for the ride.

"I'm thankful for the people I got to do it with," Clark said. "A year ago I was still in the early part of my senior year in college. ... How fast things change, and now I can see how great a college season it was." Iowa sold out all of its games at home and on the road with Clark as the main attraction. "You'd be remiss not to acknowledge how crazy her fan base is and the eyes she gets with everything she does," said Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was often spotted courtside at Clark's Indiana Fever games. "It's a different type of popularity, she's one of the most popular athletes in the world. It's not just women's sports anymore." Meanwhile, baseball's Shohei Ohtani was the AP's male athlete of the year.