Trump's Favorite New Theme: 'Imperialism'

As he prepares to return to the White House, President-elect Trump has floated the idea of the US taking over Greenland and the Panama Canal, not to mention needling Canada about becoming the 51st US state. A look at related coverage:

OK, disregard the Canada comments, which were made with a "trolling jocularity," write David E. Sanger and Lisa Friedman in a New York Times analysis. But Trump is serious about Greenland (an ever-more strategic locale as Arctic ice melts) and Panama (because of worries that China is gaining too much sway over the canal). No joke, II: Trump may use an "America First" motto, but that doesn't translate to an "isolationist creed," they write in the Times. It's more an expansionist one, and "it reflects the instincts of a real estate developer who suddenly has the power of the world's largest military to back up his negotiating strategy."