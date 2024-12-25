3 Democrat-Appointed Judges Make Rare Move Over Trump

One area of feverish activity in the transition from President Biden to President-elect Trump is federal judgeships, and the Washington Post reports on a new wrinkle. Three judges appointed by Democratic presidents have made the unusual decision to reverse their decisions to retire in the wake of Trump's election win. They are:

James A. Wynn Jr., 70, of the US Court of Appeals for the Virginia-based 4th Circuit.

Max O. Cogburn Jr., 73, of the Western District of North Carolina.

Algenon L. Marbley, 70, of the Southern District of Ohio.