Popular 'Decongestant' Will Stop Being Sold

Changes are coming to the cold and cough aisle of your local pharmacy: US officials are moving to phase out the leading decongestant found in hundreds of over-the-counter medicines, concluding that it doesn't actually relieve nasal congestion, the AP reports. Phenylephrine is used in popular versions of Sudafed, Dayquil, and other medications, but experts have long questioned its effectiveness. Last month the Food and Drug Administration formally proposed revoking its use in pills and liquid solutions, kicking off a process that's likely to force drugmakers to remove or reformulate products. It's a win for skeptical academics, including researchers at the University of Florida who petitioned the FDA to revisit the drug's use in 2007 and again in 2015.

For consumers it will likely mean switching to alternatives, including an older decongestant that was moved behind the pharmacy counter nearly 20 years ago. Phenylephrine wasn't always the top choice for cold and allergy products. Many were originally formulated with a different drug, pseudoephedrine. But a 2006 law required pharmacies to move pseudoephedrine products behind the counter, citing their potential to be processed into methamphetamine. Companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Bayer decided to reformulate their products to keep them readily available on store shelves—and labeled many of them as "PE" versions of familiar brand names.

Consumers who still want to take pills or syrups for relief will probably need to visit the pharmacy counter—where the pseudoephedrine-containing versions of Sudafed, Claritin D, and other products remain available without a prescription. Purchasers need to provide a photo ID. Beyond those products, most of the other options are over-the-counter nasal sprays (phenylephrine is still considered effective in nasal sprays) or solutions. Saline drops and rinses are a quick way to clear mucus from the nose. For long-term relief from seasonal stuffiness, itching, and sneezing, many doctors recommend nasal steroids, sold as Flonase, Nasacort, and Rhinocort. But nasal steroids generally have to be used daily to be highly effective. For short-term relief, patients can try antihistamine sprays, such as Astepro, which are faster acting. (For more on what's next, click here.)