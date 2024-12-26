Mega Millions Jackpot Is Now 5th-Largest in History

Hang onto those stocking-stuffer lottery tickets. As the AP reports, the growing Mega Millions jackpot has now surpassed $1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Christmas Eve. That means the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing is $1.15 billion, potentially the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, while the odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24, according to lottery officials.
"We know that many people will likely receive tickets to Friday's drawing as holiday gifts, and what a gift that would turn out to be if you ended up with a ticket worth a $1.15 billion jackpot," Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium said in a statement. Tickets for the game are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. Mega Millions tickets are $2 a piece. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold. Drawings are held at 11pm Eastern on Tuesdays and Fridays.
(More Mega Millions
stories.)