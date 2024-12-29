Schools Find Their First Niche for AI Tools

Schools everywhere have been wrestling with how and where to incorporate artificial intelligence, but many are fast-tracking applications for students with disabilities, reports the AP. Its story draws on the example of 14-year-old girl Makenzie Gilkison, a student with dyslexia in Indianapolis who can finally keep up with her peers in the classroom in regard to reading comprehension because of a customized AI-powered chatbot, a word-prediction program, and other tools. "I would have just probably given up if I didn't have them," she tells the AP. Her experience shows that AI holds the promise of helping many other students with a range of visual, speech, language, and hearing impairments to execute tasks that come easily to others.