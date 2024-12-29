Airliner Crash Investigation: 'This Is a Tough One'

Bird strike, landing gear problems are possible causes
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 29, 2024 5:30 PM CST
Airliner Crash Investigation: 'This Is a Tough One'
Relatives of passengers on the airliner that crashed gather at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, on Sunday.   (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The two survivors of the airliner disaster in South Korea on Sunday have regained consciousness as investigators look for the cause of the crash that killed 179 people. Both survivors are crew members who were in the rear of the Jeju Air flight. "When I woke up, I realized I had been rescued," a 33-year-old man told doctors, CNN reports. When she came to, the other survivor asked what happened. The crash defied quick answers, investigators said. "This is a tough one," said Jeff Guzzetti, a former US government investigator, per the Washington Post. "It's a tough one to watch on video, and it's a tough one to piece together on what we know." Developments include assessments of possible causes and a passenger's last text:

  • Potential causes: A bird strike, a landing gear malfunction, and bad weather are among the possibilities, per the New York Times. Video footage of the airport that morning of the crash showed clear blue skies. The two black boxes that record flight data and cockpit conversations were recovered.
  • Landing gear: An aviation consultant who reviewed video said that the plane's landing gear appeared not to have dropped down from underneath and that the flaps on its wings apparently were not activated for landing. "The aircraft was essentially in a flying configuration," said Keith Tonkin. Analysts at the site Flightradar24 said their data indicates the pilots might have been trying to fly past the airport so crews could see whether the landing gear had deployed, per the Washington Post.
  • Bird strike: The pilots had just been warned about birds in the area, but analysts said it's rare for a bird strike to cause a crash of a large passenger plane like the Boeing 737-800. Video showed flames coming from one engine as the plane approached. If birds damaged both engines, consultant John Cox said, the pilots might not have had enough time to prepare for landing. A crash caused by a bird strike "has happened, but it is extraordinarily rare," Cox said. It happened when Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger landed an airliner on the Hudson River in 2009.
  • The families: Relatives waited in Muan International Airport for news, many bursting into tears or crying out when a victim's name was read aloud, per CNN. Some fell to the floor. One man said he didn't hear from his daughter in her last moments. "She thought she was coming home," he said. The CEO of Jeju Air apologized to victims and their families, per the Wall Street Journal. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones," Boeing said in a statement.
  • The victims: The youngest person killed was 3 years old and the eldest was 78, according to a manifest. One passenger texted a friend that a bird had struck the plane. "Wait a minute ... we can't land because a bird (or birds) caught in our wing," the message said. "Should I leave my last words?"
