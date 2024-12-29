Airliner Crash Investigation: 'This Is a Tough One'

The two survivors of the airliner disaster in South Korea on Sunday have regained consciousness as investigators look for the cause of the crash that killed 179 people. Both survivors are crew members who were in the rear of the Jeju Air flight. "When I woke up, I realized I had been rescued," a 33-year-old man told doctors, CNN reports. When she came to, the other survivor asked what happened. The crash defied quick answers, investigators said. "This is a tough one," said Jeff Guzzetti, a former US government investigator, per the Washington Post. "It's a tough one to watch on video, and it's a tough one to piece together on what we know." Developments include assessments of possible causes and a passenger's last text: