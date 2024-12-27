Greg Gumbel Broke Ground in Broadcast Booth

Greg Gumbel, a leading and groundbreaking TV sportscaster for decades, has died. He was 78. The cause of death was cancer, his family said Friday. "He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten," his wife, Marcy, and daughter Michelle said in a statement, per the AP . Gumbel had been the studio host for CBS since 1998. In 2001, he announced Super Bowl XXXV for the network, becoming the first Black announcer in the US to do play-by-play of a major sports championship.

David Berson, president and CEO of CBS Sports, described the sportscaster as breaking barriers and setting standards for others. "A tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller, Greg led one of the most remarkable and groundbreaking sports broadcasting careers of all time," said Berson. Gumbel had two stints at CBS, leaving the network for NBC when it lost football in 1994 and returning when it regained the contract in 1998. He hosted CBS coverage of the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics and called Major League Baseball games during the network's four-year run. He said baseball was his favorite sport, per the Hollywood Reporter.

But he was best known for his football and basketball work, per the AP. Gumbel hosted CBS' NFL studio show, The NFL Today, from 1990 to 1993—replacing Brent Musburger—and again in 2004. He also called NFL games as the network's lead play-by-play announcer from 1998 to 2003, including Super Bowl XXXV and XXXVIII. He returned to the NFL booth in 2005, leaving after the 2022 season. He said he tried to emulate Pat Summerall, also of CBS. "He didn't overtalk. He was understated," Gumbel said, adding: "He was specific about the things that he said. And he was terrific."

Gumbel, the older brother of Bryant Gumbel—former host of NBC's Today show and HBO's Real Sports—said he didn't think he had much of an impact on the audience, per the Reporter. "I've never felt in my entire life there is an announcer who can bring someone to the TV set to watch a game that that viewer wasn't already going to watch," he told Sports Illustrated in 2022. "And I believe the only thing a broadcaster can do is chase people away."