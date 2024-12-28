Report: PTSD Found in 144 of 144 Facebook Moderators

Almost 190 Facebook content moderators in Kenya have sued Facebook parent Meta and the outsourcing firm who hired them, alleging intentional infliction of mental harm, among other woes. Court filings viewed by the Guardian reveal the depths of the alleged impact: The paper cites medical reports filed with the employment and labor relations court that say 144 of the moderators were examined by the doctor who heads up mental health services at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, and 100% of them were found to have PTSD. Extremely severe PTSD symptoms were noted in 81% of cases. Most moderators have been off the job at least a year. More: