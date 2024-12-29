Cops: 2 Oregon Men Die Looking for Sasquatch

Two Portland men who apparently wanted to catch a glimpse of the mythical Bigfoot—aka Sasquatch—have instead lost their lives in a forest in Washington state. The Skamania County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified men, ages 37 and 59, were found in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest after a three-day search, reports KOIN. "Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness," says the sheriff's office in a news release.