Cops: 2 Oregon Men Die Looking for Sasquatch

Two Portland men who apparently wanted to catch a glimpse of the mythical Bigfoot—aka Sasquatch—have instead lost their lives in a forest in Washington state. The Skamania County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified men, ages 37 and 59, were found in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest after a three-day search, reports KOIN. "Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness," says the sheriff's office in a news release.
The men left on Christmas Eve and a relative reported them missing on Christmas morning. Their interest in Bigfoot isn't detailed, with authorities saying only that they were "searching for Sasquatch" in the forest, located about 150 miles northeast of Portland. Sasquatch lore is particularly prominent in the Pacific Northwest, notes the AP. (More Sasquatch stories.)