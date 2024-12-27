Issue of H-1B Visas Inspires MAGA 'Civil War'

A "civil war" of sorts broke out over the weekend in MAGA world, where far-right Trump supporters confronted the billionaire tech-bro contingent—all revolving around who these camps think are "acceptable" immigrants to the United States. The fight started Sunday when President-elect Trump announced he'd chosen venture capitalist and India native Sriram Krishnan as a senior policy adviser on artificial intelligence. That "triggered an anti-Indian backlash," per Axios, which notes that part of the pushback against Krishnan has centered on his advocacy for lifting caps on H-1B visas. More:



H-1B: CNN notes that this specific visa program allows 65,000 "highly skilled" workers into the US annually, with another 20,000 granted the paperwork if they obtained an advanced degree in the US. The tech sector especially makes use of this visa—including Trump ally Elon Musk, who first came to the US as a foreign student and then worked here on an H-1B visa.