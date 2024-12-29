At Least 28 Dead in South Korea Plane Crash

A passenger plane with malfunctioning landing gear crashed while landing at an airport in South Korea on Sunday, killing at least 28 people, according to local media. The plane operated by Jeju Air veered off the runway, hit a wall, and caught fire at Muan International Airport in the southern city of Muan, reports the AP and the New York Times. The plane was returning from Bangkok when it crashed with 175 passengers and six crew members. Local TV stations aired footage showing black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame. Rescue operations were still underway, reports Reuters.

