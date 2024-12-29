At Least 28 Dead in South Korea Plane Crash

Jeju Air jet landed at airport with malfunctioning landing gear
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 28, 2024 8:12 PM CST
Firefighters and rescue team members work at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.   (Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis via AP)

A passenger plane with malfunctioning landing gear crashed while landing at an airport in South Korea on Sunday, killing at least 28 people, according to local media. The plane operated by Jeju Air veered off the runway, hit a wall, and caught fire at Muan International Airport in the southern city of Muan, reports the AP and the New York Times. The plane was returning from Bangkok when it crashed with 175 passengers and six crew members. Local TV stations aired footage showing black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame. Rescue operations were still underway, reports Reuters.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok ordered officials to employ all available resources to rescue the passengers and crew, according to Yonhap news agency. The incident came as South Korea is embroiled in a political crisis triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law and ensuing impeachment. On Friday, South Korean lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo and suspended his duties, putting Choi in charge.

